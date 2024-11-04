Network Sport
Watch: José Mourinho unleashes on referee in 8-minute rant
Fenerbache’s coach has voiced his frustration about the officials' decision-making in their match against Trabzonspor.
José Mourinho goes on an epic 8-minute rant on the VAR officials. pic.twitter.com/t0AyLdBtFn
— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 4, 2024
Fenerbache eventually beat Trabzonspor 3-2.
