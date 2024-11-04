Network Sport

Watch: José Mourinho unleashes on referee in 8-minute rant

Fenerbache’s coach has voiced his frustration about the officials' decision-making in their match against Trabzonspor.

1 hour ago
Soccer Mag Less than a minute
Photo for illustration purposes only.
José Mourinho has struck again after Fenerbache’s latest win in Turkey, going off on the officials after a controversial performance that saw his side concede two penalties.

Fenerbache eventually beat Trabzonspor 3-2.

 

The post Watch: Mourinho unleashes on referee in 8-minute rant appeared first on Soccer Mag.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
1 hour ago
Soccer Mag Less than a minute

Related Articles

Wilco Louw locked and loaded for Scotland showdown

5 hours ago

All Blacks sweat over star duo after Twickenham injuries

November 3, 2024

Mark Keohane: Bok No 15 jersey ‘belongs to Fassi’

November 3, 2024

Jake: Boks have lost their mystique

November 2, 2024
Check Also
Close
Back to top button