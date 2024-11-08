Mid-year Currie Cup reports surprise growth in viewership

The 2024 Currie Cup has emerged stronger than ever after moving to a July-September window, with impressive growth in viewership.

According to Nielsen Sports SA, the tournament has seen a notable 8% overall increase in its unique audience on DStv’s SuperSport platform, with an eye-catching 23% surge in live match viewership compared to last year.

This year’s data reflects a promising trend: Even with fewer hours on air and a streamlined number of broadcast inserts, audience engagement continues to soar.

The numbers suggest that moving the Currie Cup to a dedicated mid-year slot has helped rekindle the tournament’s appeal among South African rugby fans, allowing it to carve out its own presence on the domestic rugby calendar.

“Fans are connecting with the Currie Cup like never before,” says Nwabisa Sauls, the senior commercial manager at Nielsen Sports SA.

“Our insights show that South African sports fans are increasingly engaged with both live and secondary content, proving that efficient, well-timed broadcasts can drive exceptional results.”

Live viewership saw a 37% rise in average live audience numbers, highlighting a growing desire among fans for real-time action.

Additionally, there was a 32% increase in secondary viewership, with fans eagerly watching replays and highlights after the live games concluded.

Notably, there was a 28% increase in unique live audience numbers, and a 69% spike in secondary consumption, which includes repeats and highlight reels, indicating that the Currie Cup’s reach is expanding.

The successful response to the Currie Cup’s adjusted schedule sends a strong message to rugby organisers about the value of prioritising traditional domestic tournaments.

The Currie Cup, one of South Africa’s oldest and most storied rugby competitions, is proving that a dedicated window can draw strong audiences and build engagement even within a cluttered calendar.

