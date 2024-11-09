Network Sport
Watch: Man on the street makes off with ball after Proteas six
The ball did not come back after Ryan Rickelton smashed it out of Kingsmead.
India won by 61 runs after the Proteas fell short of the 203-run target.
A memorable moment of the Proteas’ disappointing loss came in the third over of the run chase when Ryan Rickelton hit a six. The ball rolled into the street and couldn’t be retrieved, as a passer-by outside the stadium managed to grab it before the ball retrievers – and made off with it.
Here’s what happened:
It doesn’t look like that ball is coming back
Rickelton sends it 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘
Stream #SAvIND on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/kcGoJqnqqA
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) November 8, 2024
The post Watch: Ball taken after Rickelton six appeared first on SA Cricketmag.
Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.