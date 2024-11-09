Watch: Man on the street makes off with ball after Proteas six

South Africa and India yesterday played the first of their four T20 internationals, at Kingsmead, Durban.

India won by 61 runs after the Proteas fell short of the 203-run target.

A memorable moment of the Proteas’ disappointing loss came in the third over of the run chase when Ryan Rickelton hit a six. The ball rolled into the street and couldn’t be retrieved, as a passer-by outside the stadium managed to grab it before the ball retrievers – and made off with it.

Here’s what happened: