Makazole Mapimpi double downs Scotland

Makazole Mapimpi scored another brace at Murrayfield as the Springboks defeated a fired-up Scotland in a scrappy encounter tonight.

Mapimpi, who also scored twice during the Boks’ last visit to Edinburgh in 2021, crossed for another brace as the world champions opened their November tour with a hard-fought 32-15 victory.

Despite opening the scoring in the fourth minute, the Boks had to battle through large parts of the match against a Scotland side that lost Scott Cummings to a 20-minute red card for a dangerous cleanout on Franco Mostert.

Mapimpi’s brace and an opportunistic try from Thomas du Toit gave South Africa a 19-9 lead at half-time.

However, Scotland came out strong in the second half, closing the gap to four points after Mapimpi was yellow-carded for a cynical penalty.

The ‘Bomb Squad’ delivered when the Boks needed them most, as multiple scrum penalties allowed Handre Pollard to restore the 10-point lead, before Jasper Wiese crashed over the line in the final minute to seal the win.

The Boks will next face England at Twickenham on Saturday, while Scotland will look to recover from consecutive defeats to the All Blacks and Wallabies when they host Portugal.

The post Mapimpi double downs Scotland first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine