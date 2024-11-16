Finn Russell, Antoine Dupont targeted for rebel league

Finn Russell and Antoine Dupont have been identified as marquee signings for a proposed global franchise competition that aims to lure the world’s best players with lucrative double-your-money deals.

Backed by significant U.S. investment, the rebel league seeks to revolutionise professional rugby and could mark the dawn of a new era for the sport.

According to The Telegraph, Scotland flyhalf Russell has already been approached to headline the venture, while Dupont, widely regarded as the best player in the world, is seen as the ideal ambassador for the competition.

A source described the France scrumhalf as ‘the best of the best,’ highlighting his potential to attract global audiences.

The league aims to mobilise 320 players across eight men’s and women’s franchises, with a focus on securing 280 top internationals from a shortlist of over 300.

Sources suggest the ambition is to hold matches in cities such as Las Vegas, Chicago, Dubai, and Singapore, combining rugby with a festival-like atmosphere to draw in new fans.

Organisers are working to align the competition with the international calendar, ensuring that players can remain eligible for Test rugby.

However, governing bodies like England’s RFU could complicate matters, with policies requiring players to be based domestically to represent their national teams.

Players who sign on for the rebel league could see their salaries doubled, but the venture still faces significant logistical and financial hurdles.

The Rugby Players’ Association expressed caution, noting the considerable costs of employing and supporting a global player pool while ensuring adequate player welfare.

While World Rugby has not commented publicly, insiders confirm that the governing body is aware of the developments. New chairman Brett Robinson has stressed the need for financial sustainability in rugby, as several clubs and unions face financial crises.

