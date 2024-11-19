Temba Bavuma to lead Proteas into Sri Lanka battle

Captain Temba Bavuma has been included in a 14-man Proteas squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after passing a fitness test.

Bavuma has recovered from a left elbow injury that sidelined him during the recent Test series in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Marco Jansen and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee return to the Test setup for the first time since the series against India last summer.

The first Test will begin at Kingsmead in Durban next Wednesday, with the second at St George’s Park in Gqeberha from December 5.

“We’ve picked the strongest possible side to ensure we stay competitive and keep our hopes alive for a place in the World Test Championship final,” says Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

“This time, we’ve named a squad of 14 instead of the usual 15 to allow players on the periphery of selection the opportunity to play first-class cricket for their respective provincial teams.

“It’s great to have Temba back leading the side after his recovery. His leadership and skill are invaluable to the team. I’d also like to thank Aiden [Markram] for stepping up and captaining the side so successfully during the Bangladesh series.

“It’s also pleasing to welcome back Marco and Gerald to the Test side. Both have worked incredibly hard during their conditioning programmes, and it’s great to see them back in the fold, ready to contribute to the team.”

Proteas Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), David Bedingham (WP), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Marco Jansen (Dragons), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Dane Paterson (WP), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (WP).

