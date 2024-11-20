Rassie Erasmus: Cameron Hanekom a ‘Bok army knife’

Rassie Erasmus says Cameron Hanekom’s versatility makes him an asset to the Springboks as the Vodacom Bulls loose forward prepares to make his debut off the bench against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is the only uncapped player in a Springbok side packed with experience for the final end-of-year tour clash.

Hanekom’s inclusion in the squad came after an injury to Damian Willemse ahead of the Boks’ training camp in Jersey.

Erasmus believes the young forward has the skills to thrive in multiple roles within the back row.

“In my days as a player, we were just a number six or seven, not open or blindside. I believe in it,” said Erasmus.

“The only difference was if a guy can jump in the lineouts or not. Siya [Kolisi] is not a lineout jumper, but Cameron is. That’s why he’s good in the South African sense of a No seven flanker. He’s also a very good eighth man … athletic, fast and all over the field.

“Duane [Vermeulen] ran over people; Cameron can sidestep, he can hand-off tacklers, and sometimes run over them. I don’t think we can put him in a box and say he is exclusively a No seven. I think he can also be a very good eighth man, but I don’t see him as a No six.”

Hanekom’s adaptability will be key on Saturday as the Springboks aim to impose their physicality against Wales. Erasmus outlined what he expects from the debutant in his first Test.

“For a guy like Cameron, and anyone who comes into the team, I think things that happen most in a match are running, the rucks – there’s probably 140 in a game – and about 14 lineouts and eight scrums,” said Erasmus. “We really want to see him focusing on his general game.

“If he makes a mistake here and there at a lineout or in defence, those things happen in your first five Tests. But general play is usually where you find your feet. If he does what he always does, then things will go well for him.”

The post Rassie: Hanekom a Bok Army Knife appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.