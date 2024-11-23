7-star Boks demolish Wales

Jordan Hendrikse scored his first Test try as the Springboks turned on the style to thrash Wales in Cardiff and end their 2024 campaign on a high note.

In his second Test start and his first alongside his brother, Jordan Hendrikse scored 15 points to help the Springboks claim a 45-12 victory over a desperate Wales on Saturday night.

🙌 “Speed of thought and lovely hands” 🇿🇦 The @Springboks show their class and go over for their seventh of the afternoon!#AutumnNationsSeries | #WALvRSA pic.twitter.com/JckNkdqtAL — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

It is South Africa’s 11th win in 13 Tests in 2024, bringing the curtain down on a highly successful campaign which reinforced the Boks’ status as world champions.

For Wales, who did fight bravely in the second half to prevent a runway scoreline, it was a 12th-straight loss and saw Warren Gatland’s side go winless for the entire year for the first time in professional history.

There were ominous signs from the get-go when both Bok locks, Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth, galloped in for the opening tries in the first 10 minutes.

The Boks never relented in the first half that saw them force Wales into more than triple their amount of tackles, while dominating possession and territory, and demolishing the Dragons in the scrums.

Arendse showed a clean pair of heels to step inside and add Wales to the teams he has scored against, before Elrigh Louw forced his way over for his first Test try.

The scoreline could have been bigger than the 26-5 lead the Boks held at half time, as Kolisi and Aphelele Fassi were held up over the tryline, while Jordan Hendrikse knocked on after almost latching onto brother Jaden’s chip kick.

A scrappier second half saw the Springboks struggle to play with the same accuracy and intensity in the first half, but Arendse restored normal service by excellently drawing the attention of two Welsh defenders before setting Fassi free down the left wing.

There was still time on the clock for Gerhard Steenekamp to open his try-scoring account, while Jordan Hendrikse dashed through to mark his second Test with a try.

🔥 Something special out of nothing! 🇿🇦 The @Springboks back three are lighting up in Cardiff!#AutumnNationsSeries | #WALvRSA pic.twitter.com/7T8W89EpUe — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 23, 2024

This article first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine.