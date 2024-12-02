EPCR cups: SA teams launch Euro assault

The DHL Stormers, Sharks and Vodacom Bulls kick off their Champions Cup campaign this week, with the Lions and Cheetahs doing battle in the second-tier Challenge Cup.

South African teams fortified their contender status in Europe as the five franchises again advanced to the knockout stage of the 2023/24 EPCR cups.

The Sharks made history by becoming the first local side to clinch EPCR silverware, defeating Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final to earn Champions Cup promotion.

The Bulls broke new ground by reaching the Champions Cup quarter-finals after despatching Lyon, before falling to the Northampton Saints in England.

The Stormers’ European journey ended dramatically on home soil against La Rochelle, with Manie Libbok missing a conversion after the hooter at Cape Town Stadium that would have eliminated the defending champions.

While the Lions and Cheetahs exited the Challenge Cup in the round of 16 against Benetton and Clermont, respectively, the overall campaign demonstrated South African teams’ growing competitiveness in northern hemisphere rugby.

With two seasons of European experience now banked, South African sides are well positioned for their next continental challenge.

In 2024/25, the Bulls hit the road for their opening duel against Saracens in England on Saturday, while the Stormers will aim to take their title ambitions up a notch with a marquee match against Toulon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

This season, the Sharks face a much tougher challenge as they look to prove they can mix it with Europe’s best clubs. The Durbanites open their campaign with a home clash against 2019/20 champions the Exeter Chiefs.

In the Challenge Cup, it’s a fresh start for the Lions when they kick things off in Swansea against the Ospreys on Sunday. In the 2024/25 pool stage, the Cheetahs will face Perpignan at their Amsterdam base.

Round 1 Champions Cup fixtures:

Saturday

Sharks vs Exeter, Durban (15:00)

Stormers vs Toulon, Gqeberha (17:15)

Bulls vs Saracens, London (19:30)

Round 1 Challenge Cup fixtures:

Sunday

Lions vs Ospreys, Swansea (17:15)

Cheetahs vs Perpignan, Amsterdam (15:00)

