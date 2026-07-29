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Randburg kickboxer topples South African Muay Thai champion

A rising Johannesburg fighter has claimed a career-defining victory against the reigning champion in only her third bout in the discipline.

1 minute ago
Avumile Seela 1 minute read
A proud coach, Wade Rendell, poses with Chloe Assad. Photo: Supplied

Kickboxer Chloe Assad defeated the reigning World Muay Thai Organisation South African champion at the Walter Sisulu Sports Complex in Randburg on Saturday (July 25), reports Roodepoort Rekord.

According to her coach Wade Rendall, the victory was all the more remarkable because it came in only her third Muay Thai bout. Facing a seasoned champion, Megan Brown, with far greater experience, Assad displayed confidence, technical skill and composure beyond her years in the sport.

“From the opening bell, both fighters produced a high-quality display of Muay Thai, showcasing impressive technique, power and determination. The three-round contest featured sharp combinations, heavy exchanges and tactical discipline as both athletes pushed themselves to the limit,” said Rendall.

Coach praises performance under pressure

After three fiercely contested rounds, the judges awarded Assad the victory, marking a significant milestone in her fighting career.

Assad, who also won a silver medal at the World Kickboxing Union World Championships, continues to demonstrate that she can compete with the country’s top fighters. Her victory over the reigning champion highlighted not only her technical ability but also her mental strength and resilience.

“Known for excelling under pressure, Assad has earned a reputation as a fighter who embraces every challenge and never backs down. This latest achievement reflects the dedication, discipline and countless hours of training that have gone into her success,” Rendall said.

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1 minute ago
Avumile Seela 1 minute read

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