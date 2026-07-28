Watch: Joburg hosts South Africa’s first accredited blind football workshop

Corinthians Africa in La Rochelle hosted South Africa’s first accredited Blind Football Workshop in partnership with the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority on July 25, reports Southern Courier.

The workshop concludes on August 1, when participants will move from theory to practical on-field training and match management. Delegates from across South Africa attended the programme.

Corinthians Africa CEO Mlungisi ‘Jack’ Msibi said the initiative aims to equip a new generation of blind soccer leaders with the skills needed to establish, manage and coach their own teams.

@southern.courier Corinthians Africa CEO Mlungisi ‘Jack’ Msibi said the initiative aims to equip a new generation of blind soccer leaders with the skills needed to establish, manage and coach their own teams. Full story on southerncourier.co.za♬ original sound – Southern Courier

@southern.courier Corinthians Africa CEO Mlungisi ‘Jack’ Msibi said the initiative aims to equip a new generation of blind football leaders with the skills needed to establish, manage and coach their own teams. Full story on southerncourier.co.za ♬ original sound – Southern Courier

“The first workshop focused on the theoretical blueprint, while August 1 will be dedicated to practical field execution. It is an interactive programme where everyone participates, and even the facilitators learn from the participants,” said Msibi.

The workshop opened with a brainstorming session exploring the links between project management and blind soccer.

The team behind the workshop. Daddy Mahlomotje, Nikiwe Nyamande, Simo Noubissi, Mlungisi ‘Jack’ Msibi, Jonas Ndlovu, Ntombi Cresswell and Caleb Nomdoe. Photo: Lucky Thusi

Discussions highlighted that blind soccer extends beyond competition, with teamwork, respect and unity forming the foundation of the sport.

Participants also examined how creative thinking and problem-solving, key elements of project management, are essential to the successful running of blind soccer programmes.

The theoretical sessions covered project planning, budgeting and the Laws of the Game. Msibi led discussions on developing a project management mindset and turning theory into practical delivery.

@southern.courier Corinthians Africa in La Rochelle hosted South Africa’s first accredited Blind Football Workshop in partnership with the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA) on July 25. Full story on southerncourier.co.za ♬ original sound – Southern Courier

Jonas Ndlovu presented on project planning as the foundation of strategy, while Simo Noubissi focused on resource management and event budgeting.

A highlight of the workshop was the presentation of the 110-page International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Blind Football Coaching Manual, Braille Edition.

@southern.courier Jonas Ndlovu presented on project planning as the foundation of strategy, while Simo Noubissi focused on resource management and event budgeting. Full story on southerncourier.co.za ♬ original sound – Southern Courier

“This manual serves as a comprehensive guide for beginners. It contains everything needed to understand blind soccer, including detailed explanations and diagrams to support learning,” said Msibi.

The 110-page International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Blind Football Coaching Manual. Photo: Lucky Thusi

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