Boksburg duo to compete in hybrid fitness race in London

Comet resident Dino Chizinga will represent South Africa at the Deadly Dozen World Championships in London on September 5 and 6 after qualifying for the prestigious hybrid fitness race that combines running and strength challenges., reports Boksburg Advertiser.

The event will bring together 1 400 athletes from 41 countries at the National Sports Centre in Crystal Palace, where Chizinga will test himself against some of the world’s top competitors.



Reflecting on his qualification, Chizinga said the achievement was the result of hard work, dedication, perseverance and his Christian faith.

“I deeply thanked God for opening this door and for His faithfulness throughout the journey. Qualifying for the Deadly Dozen World Championships is the culmination of a lot of hard work, sacrifice and consistency.“It’s an incredible opportunity to compete on a global stage against some of the best athletes in the sport,” he said.

Chizinga described representing South Africa as both an honour and a privilege.

“Personally, this opportunity means a great deal to me. As a coach, athlete and someone who is passionate about health and fitness, being able to represent South Africa internationally is a privilege. It’s also a reminder that dedication, perseverance and faithfulness can open doors to opportunities beyond what we initially imagined.”

He has already begun an intensive training programme aimed at ensuring he arrives in London in peak condition.

“My preparation has been very intentional. I’m in the early stages of my training block, focusing on building a strong aerobic foundation through structured endurance work, threshold training and strength development.

“The Deadly Dozen demands a unique blend of endurance, strength, resilience and efficiency under fatigue, so my preparation has centred on improving aerobic capacity, pacing strategies, work capacity and movement quality. The goal is to arrive in London in the best possible condition, both physically and mentally, and perform to the highest standard.”

Beyond chasing a strong performance, Chizinga hopes his journey will encourage others to pursue their dreams while showcasing the ability of South African athletes to compete with the world’s best.

“I hope our performance shows that athletes from South Africa can compete confidently on the world stage and that hard work, discipline and consistency truly matter.

“For me, this journey is about more than results. It’s about inspiring others to pursue their goals wholeheartedly, regardless of where they come from or the obstacles they face. As coaches, Owami Ndimande and I also want to demonstrate the impact fitness and sport can have in bringing communities together.

“Our goal is to represent our community, our F45 studio and ultimately South Africa with pride, while embracing the opportunity to compete alongside some of the world’s best athletes.”

The championships are scheduled for September 5 and 6 in London.

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