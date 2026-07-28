Pietermaritzburg teen finishes 8th at junior world golf championship in Ireland

St Johns DSG learner Christelle van Tonder aims to defend her Race to Steyn City title following a top-10 finish in Ireland.

The 14-year-old Pietermaritzburg golfer capped off a memorable week at the Champions of Champions Junior World Golf Championship at Lough Erne Resort in Northern Ireland, finishing eighth overall against more than 250 players from over 40 countries.

She climbed the leaderboard after a challenging start to finish comfortably inside the top 10 on July 23.

“I finished eighth overall, and I’m really happy with that,” Christelle told The Witness.

“Coming into the tournament, I knew the competition was going to be incredibly tough, so finishing in the top 10 means a lot to me.”

“Obviously, every golfer can think of a few shots they’d like to have back, but overall I’m proud of how I competed and grateful for the opportunity to represent South Africa.”

Golfer reflects on Ireland performance

The championship proved to be a career-defining experience for the young golfer, who said competing against the world’s leading juniors had raised her own standards.

“I learned so much this week, both on and off the course. The courses were amazing, the atmosphere was special, and I’ve made friendships and memories that I’ll never forget,” she said.

“I think there’s always room to improve, but overall I’m happy with how I played. I stayed patient, kept believing in myself, and never stopped fighting, even when things didn’t go exactly as I wanted,” she said.

“Moving up the leaderboard after a shaky start is always a positive. Last week taught me that golf is just as much about your mindset as your swing.”

Her parents, Christo and Michelle, said watching their daughter compete on the international stage had been an unforgettable experience.

“As parents, it’s hard to put into words how proud we are,” they said.

“Finishing eighth in the world junior championships is a fantastic achievement, but we’re even prouder of the person she’s become. She handled herself with humility, determination and grace throughout the tournament.”

They added that watching her wear the South African colours and compete with ‘such confidence’ against the world’s best was also emotional and an experience they will never forget.

Michelle also recounted how, as she had to stay home while Christo supported Christelle live on the greens, watching the live scoring left her heart racing.

The trio thanked everyone who assisted in ensuring Christelle took part in the championships, stating that without the support it would have never happened.

Christelle now turns her attention to defending her title in the Race to Steyn City final next Tuesday (August 4) alongside fellow Maritzburg junior international MZ Vather, before competing in upcoming KwaZulu-Natal Ladies Golf Association and GolfRSA events.

“My focus now is just to keep improving every day,” she said.

“This week has shown me what’s possible if I keep working hard. I’m excited to get back home, keep practising, compete in the next tournaments, and hopefully earn more opportunities to represent South Africa. This has definitely motivated me to dream even bigger.”

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