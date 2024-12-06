Network Sport

Watch: I jumped at the opportunity to bat 3 – Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton had a rollercoaster of a day yesterday when he was initially given out two runs short of his maiden Test century.

3 hours ago
The Proteas are taking on Sri Lanka in the second of two Test matches, having won the first one, at St George’s Park.

Left handed wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickelton had a memorable day yesterday, and talks on being given out lbw on 98 only to be saved by an inside edge and what a maiden Test century means to him.

