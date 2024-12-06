Watch: I jumped at the opportunity to bat 3 – Ryan Rickelton

The Proteas are taking on Sri Lanka in the second of two Test matches, having won the first one, at St George’s Park.

Left handed wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickelton had a memorable day yesterday, and talks on being given out lbw on 98 only to be saved by an inside edge and what a maiden Test century means to him.

Watch it here:

Ryan Rickelton: • Given out LBW for 98

• Gets an inside edge to survive

• Hits the runs required for his maiden Test century on the next ball No sport gives you drama like Test cricket Stream #SAvSL on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/y7WXkOXKzS — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) December 5, 2024

