Watch: I jumped at the opportunity to bat 3 – Ryan Rickelton
Ryan Rickelton had a rollercoaster of a day yesterday when he was initially given out two runs short of his maiden Test century.
Left handed wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickelton had a memorable day yesterday, and talks on being given out lbw on 98 only to be saved by an inside edge and what a maiden Test century means to him.
• Given out LBW for 98
• Gets an inside edge to survive
• Hits the runs required for his maiden Test century on the next ball
No sport gives you drama like Test cricket
Stream #SAvSL on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/y7WXkOXKzS
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) December 5, 2024
