State of Euro cups: Lethal Sharks lay down a marker

The DHL Stormers, Vodacom Bulls, Cheetahs and Lions will aim to take the Sharks’ lead and open their account in round 2 of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup this week.

The Sharks kept the South African flag flying in the opening round of the Champions Cup, which saw defeats for the Stormers and the Bulls, while the Cheetahs managed a draw and the Lions slipped to a defeat in Wales in the Challenge Cup.

John Plumtree’s charges started the weekend on a bright note when they beat the Exeter Chiefs 39-21 in Durban on Saturday.

However, that was to be the only SA win of round 1 as the Stormers lost 24-14 to Toulon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, and that was followed by the Bulls’ 27-5 defeat to Saracens in London.

Round One Here’s how the pools are looking after the first weekend of #InvestecChampionsCup action Catch up on highlights from all the weekend’s matches — Investec Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 8, 2024

In the Challenge Cup, Perpignan kicked a late equaliser for a 20-20 draw to deny the Cheetahs a famous victory in Amsterdam, while the Lions found the going tough against the Ospreys, going down 30-14 in Llanelli.

Round 1⃣ Complete! Here’s how the pools look after an action-packed weekend #ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/T7pHUWZR2f — EPCR Challenge Cup (@ChallengeCup_) December 8, 2024

Looking ahead to Round 2 of the Champions Cup, the Bulls take on the Northampton Saints at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon (15:00), with the Sharks set to tackle Leicester Tigers in England (19:30), before the Stormers look to make amends when they face Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop (22:00).

In the Challenge Cup, the Lions welcome Pau to Ellis Park on Saturday (17:15), with the Cheetahs and Cardiff in line to clash at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday (22:00).

