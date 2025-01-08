Lions star Edwill van der Merwe ‘would love’ another Bok shot

Edwill van der Merwe is desperate to represent the Springboks again, but the one-Test speedster knows his best chance to impress Rassie Erasmus is by starring for the Lions.

One of four players to debut in the Boks’ 2024 season opener against Wales, Van der Merwe marked his appearance with a 40-metre sprint to score under the posts to cap a resounding win for the world champions.

In total, the Lions winger beat four defenders, made two clean breaks, ran 71 metres and completed all three of his tackle attempts, earning the Man of the Match award.

However, an ankle injury during a Currie Cup match in July sidelined Van der Merwe until the start of October, and the 28-year-old was overlooked for the Boks’ end-of-year tour.

“On the field, I want to get back into the Bok group. I would love to play more games for the Springboks,” he told the media in the buildup to Saturday’s round 3 EPCR Challenge Cup clash between the Lions and Montpellier in the south of France.

“That is where my focus is and I know the only way I am going to achieve that, is to constantly play well for the Lions, to be a good team man.

“So that is my New Year’s resolution.”

The Lions return to action following a two-week break, having closed last year with a loss to the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium in the Vodacom URC.

Looking to get back to winning ways and help secure a third successive appearance in the Challenge Cup playoffs, a win for Ivan van Rooyen’s charges against Montpellier or the Dragons at Ellis Park next week is likely to be sufficient to book a spot in the round of 16.

Winners of the EPCR competition in 2022, Montpellier will be a tough test for the Lions but Van der Merwe said the men from Johannesburg are ready to tackle the French giants at GGL Stadium.

“We’ve done our analysis and they’re quite a physical team with big forwards. They’re a team that likes attacking so we’re expecting a running game from them,” he said.

“They’re also well balanced with their kicking game as well, a well rounded team with good coaches so it’ll be quite a challenge for us.

“They’ve got plenty of internationals and with those types of players, they know how to play in the right areas and manage the game.

“For us, it’s about getting back to winning ways so that’s the focus. We’re excited, and as a South African team, we pride ourselves on our physicality so we won’t just go there to match them but dominate every facet of the game.”

