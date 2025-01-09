Network Sport

Connacht wing banned for three matches, apologises to ref

Mack Hansen lashed out about referee Chris Busby's officiating during his side's clash with Leinster last month.

1 hour ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Referee Chris Busby officiates a match in South Africa. Photo: Caxton Local Media

Connacht star Mack Hansen has been suspended for three matches as punishment for criticising the quality of officiating by referee Chris Busby in a Vodacom United Rugby Championship loss against Leinster in December.

An independent disciplinary panel upheld a charge of misconduct, citing Hansen’s remarks as a breach of the championship’s disciplinary rules. Connacht Rugby also received a suspended €10 000 (approximately R194 562) fine for failing to manage the situation effectively.

Watch: ‘It’s bulls**t!’ – Hansen blasts URC officials

Australian-born Hansen, who plays for Ireland, caved in the face of a potential six-week ban, expressing remorse for his comments, apologising to Busby and agreeing to complete an officiating course, resulting in a suspension of three weeks of his sanction. Similarly, the club fine was suspended as Connacht agreed to conduct a media conduct workshop for players.

Hansen will miss Connacht’s next three matches: Lyon (January 11), Cardiff (January 17), and Glasgow Warriors (January 24).

The post Hansen banned for three matches, apologises to ref appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

