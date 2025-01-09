Connacht wing banned for three matches, apologises to ref
Mack Hansen lashed out about referee Chris Busby's officiating during his side's clash with Leinster last month.
Connacht star Mack Hansen has been suspended for three matches as punishment for criticising the quality of officiating by referee Chris Busby in a Vodacom United Rugby Championship loss against Leinster in December.
An independent disciplinary panel upheld a charge of misconduct, citing Hansen’s remarks as a breach of the championship’s disciplinary rules. Connacht Rugby also received a suspended €10 000 (approximately R194 562) fine for failing to manage the situation effectively.
Watch: ‘It’s bulls**t!’ – Hansen blasts URC officials
Australian-born Hansen, who plays for Ireland, caved in the face of a potential six-week ban, expressing remorse for his comments, apologising to Busby and agreeing to complete an officiating course, resulting in a suspension of three weeks of his sanction. Similarly, the club fine was suspended as Connacht agreed to conduct a media conduct workshop for players.
Hansen will miss Connacht’s next three matches: Lyon (January 11), Cardiff (January 17), and Glasgow Warriors (January 24).
