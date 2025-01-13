Anrich Nortje bolsters Proteas for Champions Trophy

Temba Bavuma will captain a full-strength 15-man Proteas squad at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Batsmen Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, along with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, have been selected for their first senior 50-over ICC tournament.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who missed out on the 2023 ODI World Cup due to injury, is back having made a full recovery from a left toe injury and is joined by fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi who has overcome a groin injury.

The Proteas are in Group B, with their opening fixture against Afghanistan on February 21 in Karachi.

Bavuma’s side will then travel to Rawalpindi to take on Australia on February 25, before returning to Karachi for their final group match against England on March 1.

CSA high-performance batting lead Imraan Khan will join the support staff as batting coach.

“This squad boasts a wealth of experience, with many players having consistently performed in high pressure situations. That kind of experience is invaluable in a tournament like this,” said Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter.

“We’ve managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 World Cup squad, while adding fresh talent.

“Our recent performances at ICC events show that we’re capable of reaching the latter stages of

global tournaments. We’re eager to take the next step and go even further in pursuit of the coveted silverware.

“We’re also looking forward to Imraan joining our support staff. He will be a great asset as we look to strengthen our batting and continue improving as a unit.”

The squad for the preceding Tri-Series against hosts Pakistan and New Zealand (February 8-14) will be announced in due course.

Proteas squad: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Marco Jansen (Dragons), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller

(Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

