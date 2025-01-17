Bok flyer’s career finished?

One of South African rugby’s most successful backline exports could reportedly be forced into retirement due to injury.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Springbok winger Raymond Rhule is on the verge of retiring from professional rugby due to ongoing struggles with an Achilles injury.

A two-time Investec Champions Cup winner with La Rochelle, Rhule ruptured his Achilles tendon during pre-season training in August 2023.

Initially expected to recover within five months, his recovery and rehabilitation has been fraught with setbacks – Rhule’s last played a competitive match against Castres in April 2024.

The 32-year-old, along with fellow Bok Dillyn Leyds, helped La Rochelle secure consecutive Champions Cup titles (2022 and 2023) and scored the opening try in their 2022 victory over Leinster.

Rhule earned all seven of his Bok caps in 2017, and also represented the Junior Springboks, Cheetahs, Stormers and Grenoble.

