Blitzboks to face Australia in semi-final

Shilton van Wyk and Selwyn Davids first-half tries steered the Blitzboks to victory against Fiji earlier today, and into the Perth Sevens semi-finals.

Van Wyk scored in the first minute, followed by Selwyn Davids shortly after to give the Blitzboks a 12-0 lead just three minutes into the quarter-final. Fiji were down to six men after Joji Nasova was sent to the bin for cynical play, but South Africa failed to capitalise before they were reduced when Ronald Brown received a yellow.

A penalty try was awarded to the Blitzboks by referee Nick Hogan after Fiji’s Iowane Teba cheekily brought down speedster Quewin Nortje a few metres from the line. Teba was given a yellow after failing to retreat and tackling Nortje from an offside position.

The Blitzboks went into cruise control, with Fiji failing to build any momentum with poor discipline at the ruck giving South Africa avoidable penalties. Siviwe Soyizwapi ended the match after winning the contest at the breakdown, securing a 19-0 win and a spot in the Perth Sevens semi-finals.

Next up for the the Blitzboks is the semi-final at 09:27 tomorrow, when they face Australia.

