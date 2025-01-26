Network Sport

Blitzboks finish fourth in Perth

After crashing out of the title race, the South Africans were unable to secure a bronze medal at the Perth Sevens.

2 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
The Blitzboks went down to Spain in the third-place play-off on the final day of the Perth Sevens today.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks’ title hopes Down Under were dashed when they lost 17-12 to hosts Australia in the cup semi-finals, and were looking to end their tournament on a high against the Spaniards at HBF Park.

A converted Eduardo Lopez try gave Spain a 7-0 lead at the break as South Africa kicked off the second half with five men after Shilton van Wyk and Ronald Brown saw yellow for deliberate knock-ons.

Back to their full complement, Philip Snyman’s charges drew level after Selvyn Davids ghosted through the Spanish defence to dot down under the posts.

But Spain hit back with a seven-pointer of their own, Jamie Manteca crossing the whitewash before adding the extras to secure a 14-7 win for the ever-improving Europeans.

The Blitzboks now have a three-week break before they return to action at Canada’s BC Place for the 10th anniversary of the Vancouver Sevens over the weekend of February 21 to 23.

