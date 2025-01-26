Blitzboks finish fourth in Perth

The Blitzboks went down to Spain in the third-place play-off on the final day of the Perth Sevens today.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks’ title hopes Down Under were dashed when they lost 17-12 to hosts Australia in the cup semi-finals, and were looking to end their tournament on a high against the Spaniards at HBF Park.

A converted Eduardo Lopez try gave Spain a 7-0 lead at the break as South Africa kicked off the second half with five men after Shilton van Wyk and Ronald Brown saw yellow for deliberate knock-ons.

Back to their full complement, Philip Snyman’s charges drew level after Selvyn Davids ghosted through the Spanish defence to dot down under the posts.

But Spain hit back with a seven-pointer of their own, Jamie Manteca crossing the whitewash before adding the extras to secure a 14-7 win for the ever-improving Europeans.

The Blitzboks now have a three-week break before they return to action at Canada’s BC Place for the 10th anniversary of the Vancouver Sevens over the weekend of February 21 to 23.

Not the result we hoped for against Spain , but the #Blitzboks will regroup and come back stronger. A massive thank you to everyone who supported us this weekend. #PoweredByUnity Next stop: Vancouver! #HSBCSVNS #HSBCSVNSPER pic.twitter.com/XQG4rTKVpV — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) January 26, 2025

