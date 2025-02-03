Network Sport

Poll: Who should get new SA20 franchise?

With six vibrant franchises already established, the question on everyone's lips is: Where should the next team be based?

The SA20 is booming, and talk of a seventh franchise is heating up!

Six teams already electrify crowds in Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Paarl, Pretoria, and Gqeberha (playing at Kingsmead, the Wanderers, Newlands, Boland Park, Centurion Park, and St George’s Park, respectively).

But where should the next team call home? Which city deserves a slice of the SA20 action? Have your say – vote now and decide the future of the league.

