Network Sport

SA unions push for equity bid committee

Unions opposing the failed Ackerley bid want a six-member committee to oversee future SA Rugby equity deals, demanding representation and independent experts.

1 hour ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. Photo: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The unions that voted against the failed Ackerley Sports Group equity deal want the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to appoint a six-member committee to oversee the next potential bid.

This was expressed in a letter sent to and acknowledged by Saru yesterday ahead of Thursday’s general council meeting in Johannesburg at which the way forward is set to be discussed.

In December, ASG’s bid – worth R1.4b for a 20% stake in SA Rugby’s commercial rights – failed to meet the 75% threshold it required.

Seven of Saru’s 13 voting unions – the Bulls, Boland, Cheetahs, Griquas, Pumas, Sharks, South Western Districts – voted no  while the Stormers were also against it but unable to vote as the Western Province RFU was under administration.

Also read: Saru to scrap equity partner plans?

These unions now want Saru to set up a six-member Transaction Committee.

According to the letter, the six must consist of two SA Rugby executives appointed by SA Rugby, two executives from SA Rugby’s members and/or its commercial affiliates, and two independent persons ‘with the necessary expertise in managing transactions of this nature, with a good understanding of the appropriate process and governance requirements [appointed by the other four members of the committee]’.

Read more: Independent audit firm to review failed equity bid

The post SA unions push for equity bid committee appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
1 hour ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read

Related Articles

Poll: Who should get new SA20 franchise?

21 hours ago

Videos: Get ready for the Stormers vs Bulls URC derby

February 3, 2025

SA U19 Women suffer World Cup heartbreak

February 2, 2025

Les Bleus licking their lips for Springbok revenge

February 2, 2025
Back to top button