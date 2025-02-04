SA unions push for equity bid committee
Unions opposing the failed Ackerley bid want a six-member committee to oversee future SA Rugby equity deals, demanding representation and independent experts.
The unions that voted against the failed Ackerley Sports Group equity deal want the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to appoint a six-member committee to oversee the next potential bid.
This was expressed in a letter sent to and acknowledged by Saru yesterday ahead of Thursday’s general council meeting in Johannesburg at which the way forward is set to be discussed.
In December, ASG’s bid – worth R1.4b for a 20% stake in SA Rugby’s commercial rights – failed to meet the 75% threshold it required.
Seven of Saru’s 13 voting unions – the Bulls, Boland, Cheetahs, Griquas, Pumas, Sharks, South Western Districts – voted no while the Stormers were also against it but unable to vote as the Western Province RFU was under administration.
Also read: Saru to scrap equity partner plans?
These unions now want Saru to set up a six-member Transaction Committee.
According to the letter, the six must consist of two SA Rugby executives appointed by SA Rugby, two executives from SA Rugby’s members and/or its commercial affiliates, and two independent persons ‘with the necessary expertise in managing transactions of this nature, with a good understanding of the appropriate process and governance requirements [appointed by the other four members of the committee]’.
Read more: Independent audit firm to review failed equity bid
The post SA unions push for equity bid committee appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.