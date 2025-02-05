New faces in Proteas squad for Tri-Series

Six uncapped players have been included in an initial 12-man Proteas squad for their first Tri-Series ODI against New Zealand in Lahore on Saturday.

They are batsmen Matthew Breetzke (Warriors) and Meeka-eel Prince (Dragons), fast bowlers Gideon Peters (Dragons) and Eathan Bosch (Dolphins), spinner Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana (WP), who was part of the Proteas ODI squad for the 2023 series against India.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is also in the squad for the Tri-Series, which serves as a Champions Trophy warm-up, having recovered from a left hamstring strain.

Players will be added to the squad following today’s SA20 eliminator play-off between the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings, with the squad for the remainder of the Tri-Series announced on Sunday after the SA20 final.

Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen will miss the first match as they travel to Karachi on Sunday, ahead of the second ODI against Pakistan next Wednesday at the National Stadium, while Champions Trophy squad members Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen will depart for Pakistan on February 14.

Proteas initial squad: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), Eathan Bosch (Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Junior Dala (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Mihlali Mpongwana (WP), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Gideon Peters (Dragons), Meeka-eel Prince (Dragons), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (WP).

Tri-Series fixtures (SA times):

February 8 at 11:00: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

February 10 at 06:30: New Zealand vs South Africa, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

February 12 at 11:00: Pakistan vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

February 14 at 11:00: Final, National Stadium, Karachi

