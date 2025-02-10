Lions hold onto Francke Horn

In what will be welcomed as a significant boost to the Lions’ long-term plans, all-rounder No 8 Francke Horn has extended his stay at Ellis Park until 2028.

The 25-year-old has made 65 appearances for the Lions since 2020 and the blend of power, skill, work rate and leadership he offers the back row is at the heart of an overachieving forward pack.

“Representing and leading this franchise is a massive honour for me. I’m excited to experience what the future has in store as I believe we can achieve big things as a team and, most importantly, bring joy to Joburg once again,” said Horn.

The Paarl Boys old boy, and former Junior Bok, will be front and centre when the Lions return to duty this week, searching for their first United Rugby Championship win since October when they host the Stormers on Saturday.

The post Lions hold onto Horn appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.