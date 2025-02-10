State of the URC: Highveld to host big SA derbies

The SA Shield log heats up this week with a pair of high-altitude Vodacom URC derbies as the Stormers travel to face the Lions while the Bulls host the Sharks.

With the Six Nations taking a week’s break, all eyes will be on the URC and the race for playoff spots.

The Bulls boosted their hopes of a top-two log finish – and a possible home semi-final – with a thrilling 33-32 win against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium in the only URC fixture last week. They are just two log points behind the second-placed Glasgow Warriors with a game in hand, and can keep the defending champions (who should get the full five points from their clash with the last-placed Dragons) in their sights with a win against the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday. In the corresponding fixture last season, the Bulls scored six tries in a runaway 44-10 victory, but the Sharks won the last match between the teams, 20-17 at Kings Park in December.

JAKE: Incredible Cam did a Koster on Stormers

The Sharks took a much-needed break after their last outing, a 42-22 bonus-point win in Cardiff that moved them up to fourth on the log. They are now five log points behind the Bulls and need to win at Loftus to stay within striking distance of their Pretoria opponents. The Sharks will be without Bok flyer Makazole Mapimpi, serving a three-week ban for foul play, and have a long injury list that includes Springboks Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche, Andre Esterhuizen and Aphelele Fassi. Etzebeth is the biggest concern, with the lock still showing concussion symptoms from a head knock in the first week of December.

MORE: Four Boks in Sharks injury update

The Stormers came within a missed conversion of beating the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium. John Dobson’s injury-hit side showed great character to fight back from 25-17 down early in the second half to score a late try that seemed to have snatched victory. Afterwards, Dobson admitted that the 12th-placed Stormers’ hopes of finishing in the top four were over but that they would not be giving up on the top eight. The Stormers beat the Lions 29-10 in Cape Town in December and another victory at Ellis Park would put them right back in playoff contention.

DOBSON: We’ll keep fighting for top 8 spot

The Lions have dropped to 13th on the log after four consecutive URC losses, but remain just five points behind eighth-placed Edinburgh with two games in hand over 10 of the teams above them, and one in hand over both the Bulls and Sharks. The Lions can leapfrog the Stormers with a win at Ellis Park on Saturday. When the teams clashed in Johannesburg last season, the Lions roared back from 32-7 down early in the second half, but the Stormers were able to hang on for a 35-33 victory despite being outscored by five tries to four.

Round 11 fixtures



February 14

Edinburgh vs Zebre (21:35)

Ospreys vs Leinster (21:35)

February 15

Lions vs Stormers (14:30)

Bulls vs Sharks (17:00)

Benetton vs Ulster (19:15)

Munster vs Scarlets (19:15)

Connacht vs Cardiff (21:35)

February 16

Dragons vs Glasgow (16:00)

The post State of the URC: Highveld to host big SA derbies appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.