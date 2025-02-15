Salmaan Moerat: Emotions won’t get the best of us

Skipper Salmaan Moerat is confident that Frans Malherbe’s Stormers milestone today won’t distract them from the challenge against a ‘desperate’ Lions outfit.

The Stormers face the Pride at Emirates Airline Park in a crucial Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) derby, and determined to bounce back from last week’s narrow defeat to the Vodacom Bulls in Cape Town.

Malherbe will earn his 150th Stormers cap, joining fellow prop Brok Harris as the only players to reach the landmark. While the occasion is significant, Moerat yesterday emphasised the importance of the result for John Dobson’s men.

“Frans is someone that we all look up to. He’s exceptional, he’s inspirational, and [his 150th appearance] is well deserved,” Moerat said during a team announcement conference. “He’s a one-club man, and you seldom hear of that. We’re really excited for him.

“If you look at Frans as a person, and Dobbo actually mentioned it this week, he’s not someone who likes to make it all about himself. Hence why I’m confident that the emotions won’t get the best of us.

TEAM: Frans hits 150 as Stormers power up for Lions

“Everyone realises that it’s an important game for the team and at the end of the day, you celebrate Frans’ amazing career by getting the win.”

Dobson echoed the sentiment, praising Malherbe’s impact on and off the field. “It’ll be cliche but if you think of the ultimate Stormers he’d be one of the greatest of all time. There’s only two guys with 150 – Brok and him,” he said.

“Just his whole manner and demeanor says more about Frans than his numbers, with the public and everywhere else. He’s a special human being.

“He’s so humble, and arguably the world’s best tighthead prop, what is probably the most in demand [position] when you build a team in world rugby. He’s just a fantastic individual.”

Beyond Malherbe’s achievement, the Stormers have plenty to play for in Johannesburg. Sitting in 10th place on the URC standings, they need a win to reignite their playoffs bid, and Moerat acknowledged the pressure on the team.

“I’m going to give another cliche but it’s really about the process; we’ve worked really hard and reviewed our game since the Bulls match, and straight into our Lions plans,” he said.

DOBBO: Brannas playing like he’s 32!

“I know we’ve got a good plan and we all realise the importance of the game but saying that, there’s a couple of games still left in this campaign. Although, this particular game is the one we’re targeting and we’ll be up for it.”

The Lions have made Ellis Park a tough hunting ground, using their altitude advantage to push teams to the limit, particularly in the final quarter. Moerat expects nothing less this week.

“Looking at past matches, from the word go until the final whistle it’s always gone down to the wire. The Lions always pride themselves on that, especially in the last 20 [minutes] … and let me also say the first 10 of the second half and the last 10 before the break. Those are the times they expect teams to fall away.

“I expect the same thing this weekend,” the Bok lock added. “They’re a quality side with very exciting youngsters and it’s going to be a massive challenge but one we’re looking forward to.”

Dobson reinforced the magnitude of the clash: “We’re not under any illusions around the challenge against a desperate Lions side at Ellis Park, like Salmaan said.

“I’d like to sit here and tell you it’s going to be very relaxed and comfortable but we’re going to have to work very hard for it. We need to start moving up [the table].”

The post Moerat: Emotions won’t get the best of us appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.