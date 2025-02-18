Varsity Cup: Maties edge defending champs, CUT slice through UJ

Maties marked their 150th anniversary by kicking off the 2025 Varsity Cup with a dramatic 41-37 victory over defending champions Shimlas at a packed Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch last night.

Maties led 22-16 at half time and finished with five tries, clinching the game with a penalty with two minutes to go, an impressive result considering coach Kabamba Floors’ young squad included 17 players who made their Varsity Cup debuts.

As is a trait of Andre Tredoux’s team, Shimlas showed great fight to push the hosts to the final whistle.

Maties skipper Ezekiel Ngobeni was named the Player that Rocks.

Maties 41 (22)

Tries: Elridge Jack, Ezekiel Ngobeni, Luan Botha, Armand Combrink, Joel Leotlela.

Shimlas 37 (16)

Tries: Kirwin du Preez 2, Marnus Winter.

CUT streaked to a 29-13 victory against UJ in Johannesburg, scoring early through Jan Hendrik Bessenger and Tokelo Ntaopane. The hosts fought back with late tries from Malcom Lamout and Liam Rowan, but came up short in the end.

UJ 13 (3)

Tries: Adriano Jackson, Liam Rowan.

CUT 29 (17)

Tries: Jan Hendrik Bessenger, Tokelo Ntaopane, Devinto Vergotine, Juan Smith, Malcom Lamont .

Tuks opened their 2025 Varsity Cup account with a 35-8 bonus-point win against Wits. Tuks hooker Allister Williams stood out, scoring a hat-trick, while flyhalf JP Wentzel slotted 10 points from the tee.

WITS 8 (8)

Tries: Chris Kachungunu TUKS 35 (14)

Tries: Allister Williams (3), Christiaan Vlok, Munashe Dukuswa. The round one match between UCT and Eagles has been postponed due to student protests. It will be played today at an undisclosed location. In round two, Tuks host UJ in Pretoria, Shimlas face Wits, UCT Ikeys are at CUT and Maties travel to the North West to match up against the Eagles.

