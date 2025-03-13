Pieter-Steph du Toit powering towards record SA title

Springbok enforcer Pieter-Steph du Toit is in line to become the first player to win four SA Rugby Player of the Year awards after a dominant 2024 campaign.

Already crowned World Rugby Player of the Year, two-time world cup winner Du Toit headlines a shortlist that includes Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende and Ox Nche. The winners will be announced on Thursday in Cape Town.

Victory would see Du Toit, who won the award for the first time in 2016, and again in 2018 and 2019, stand alone as the most decorated player in the award’s history – he is currently tied with Bryan Habana (2005, 2007 and 2012).

Meanwhile, the Young Player of the Year category features a new generation, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cameron Hanekom, Jaden Hendrikse, Quan Horn and Henco van Wyk all making their mark.

Rassie Erasmus, overlooked for World Rugby’s top coaching prize, is in contention for SA Rugby Coach of the Year, facing competition from Jake White and Blitzboks boss Philip Snyman.

POLL: Pick your SA Rugby Awards winners

Du Toit’s 2024 performances were a masterclass in consistency and impact. Starting nine of 13 Tests, he was a relentless force in the Bok pack, completing eight full 80-minute shifts and crossing for four tries.

His exploits against the All Blacks in Cape Town were unforgettable. With the game in the balance, his last-minute lineout steal secured an unprecedented fourth consecutive win over New Zealand. In the Rugby Championship decider against Argentina, he was immense, scoring twice in Nelspruit, his second try sealing South Africa’s return to the summit.

Whether delivering bone-crunching tackles, rampaging through defensive lines, or dominating the breakdown, Du Toit’s influence at lock and blindside flanker was unmatched. His transition into the Boks’ evolving attacking game only enhanced his value, as he seamlessly linked play in the wide channels while maintaining his defensive dominance.

His leadership credentials also came to the fore when he captained the Boks to a convincing victory over Wales at Twickenham in June’s season opener.

However, Etzebeth, the reigning SA Player of the Year, won’t relinquish his title easily. The talismanic lock, who claimed back-to-back awards last year, was again instrumental in the Bok cause.

🗣️ “You put your ego in your pocket. If the team eats, very individual eats.” Humble as always from Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was named World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year 🇿🇦#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/PEhEgJevyU — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 25, 2024

Mr consistent. Mr Battle stats. Congratulations Pieter-Steph Du Toit. PSDT https://t.co/AQkQFPqmtZ pic.twitter.com/R1J65VXDJd — RUGGA RUGBY (@RuggaRugby) November 24, 2024

SA Rugby Awards nominees:

SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year

Damian de Allende

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Eben Etzebeth

Cheslin Kolbe

Ox Nche

SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year

Aseza Hele

Libbie Janse van Rensburg

Chumisa Qawe

Nadine Roos

Vainah Ubisi

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Springboks/Stormers)

Cameron Hanekom (Springboks/Vodacom Bulls)

Jordan Hendrikse (Springboks/Sharks)

Quan Horn (Springboks/Lions)

Henco van Wyk (Lions)

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year

Selvyn Davids

Zain Davids

Ryan Oosthuizen

Junior Springbok Player of the Year

Bathobele Hlekani

Jurenzo Julius

JF van Heerden

SA Rugby Team of the Year

Sharks

Springboks

Springbok Sevens

SA Rugby Coach of the Year

Rassie Erasmus (Springboks)

Philip Snyman (Springbok Sevens)

Jake White (Bulls)

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year

Renzo du Plessis (Lions)

Clinton Swart (Pumas)

Vincent Tshituka (Sharks XV)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year

Jayden Bantom (Eastern Province)

Ashlon Davids (Boland Kavaliers)

Thurlow Marsh (Boland Kavaliers)

This article first appeared on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.