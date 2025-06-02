Franco Smith: Henco Venter gives Warriors edge

Franco Smith says having a ‘true Warrior’ like Henco Venter back in full stride provides defending champions Glasgow a big boost against Leinster in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final.

The URC playoff at Aviva Stadium marks the third clash between the sides in eight weeks. Glasgow were thrashed 52-0 in April’s Investec Champions Cup loss to Leinster, before pushing a youthful Leinster team all the way in a 13-5 defeat two weeks ago.

“Yes, definitely,” said Smith when asked after last week’s convincing quarter-final win against the Stormers if his side is better prepared. “We saw a lot of grit in that second game.

“The first loss was massive, but it came with context; mid-season, we had injuries, Zander [Fagerson] and others were out. Leinster were fresh after the Six Nations. Everything went their way, nothing went ours.

“We were less wary last time, and that helps now. If everything clicks for Leinster, they can beat international sides. But we’ve grown since then.”

While Fagerson remains a doubt with a calf injury, Smith is hopeful on Rory Sutherland, Fin Richardson and Jack Dempsey, the latter not seen since the Six Nations.

WATCH: Glasgow rediscovered warrior mentality – Franco

The Warriors built confidence with a 36-18 victory over the Stormers at Scotstoun. The farewell fixture for several departing players, including Venter, turned into a celebration of their contribution.

Back from a six-game ban, Venter scored in the first half and made a big impact before leaving the field to a standing ovation in the 72nd minute.

“He brought freshness, eagerness and lifted the group,” said Smith. “I’m really proud of him. He’s a fantastic player in our environment; a true Warrior, and will be missed.”

Venter joins Brive next season while Friday’s win was also the Scotstoun swansong for Tom Jordan, Jack Mann, Sebastian Cancelliere, JP du Preez, Sean Kennedy, Logan Trotter and Facundo Cordero.

“It was important to give the leavers a proper send-off,” said Rory Darge. “Henco got a great reception, and he deserved it. He’s a top performer, I love playing alongside him.”

With momentum regained and some key names back in the mix, Smith’s troops head to Dublin with belief, not baggage. “We’ve got a couple more games in us,” Darge said. “But we’ll need to deliver again on Saturday.”

Franco: Venter gives Warriors edge appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

