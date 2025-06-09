Network Sport

74-year-old Louis Massyn first to run 50 Comrades Marathons

Outeniqua Harriers athlete makes history with milestone achievement in South Africa’s toughest ultra-marathon.

6 hours ago
Jeff Ayliffe Less than a minute
Louis Massyn. Photo: Video screenshot

Outeniqua Harriers athlete Louis Massyn has made history by becoming the first runner to complete 50 Comrades Marathons.

According to Oudtshoorn Courant, the 74-year-old completed his first Comrades in 1973.

Massyn left Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 06:00 with a special starting batch, including 50 friends from overseas and locally.

His personal best time is 6:25, and he has earned 10 silver medals in the race.

In addition to the Comrades, Massyn has completed the Two Oceans Marathon 46 times, a feat that includes a remarkable 10th-place finish in 1985 with a time of 3:57:30.

He is the only athlete to have run both ultra-marathons 40 times, earning him a spot in the exclusive 40 Club.

Ruan de Ridder

A digital support specialist at Caxton Local Media, known for his contributions to the digital landscape. He has covered major stories, including the Moti kidnappings, and edits and curates news of national importance from over 50 Caxton Local News sites.

