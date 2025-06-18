Tazmin Brits’ century sets up Proteas Women’s series win

Tazmin Brits powered the Proteas Women to a series-clinching 166-run win (DLS method) in the third ODI against the West Indies in Barbados yesterday.

Brits led the way with a blistering 101 from just 91 balls, striking eight fours and four sixes. She shared a vital opening stand with captain Laura Wolvaardt, who added 75 off 76 deliveries (seven fours), as South Africa posted 278-6 in 45.5 overs before rain brought an early end to their innings.

In reply, the West Indies were restricted to 121-9 in 27.5 overs while chasing a revised DLS target of 288 from 39 overs. Seamer Masabata Klaas starred with the ball, claiming career-best figures of 4-25.

Put in to bat for the third consecutive match, South Africa’s openers made an aggressive start. Wolvaardt and Brits tore into the West Indian attack, racing to 83/0 in the powerplay.

Both batters cruised to half-centuries, with Brits reaching her fourth ODI century in style. The breakthrough eventually came when spinner Afy Fletcher (3/53) had Brits caught, ending the 184-run opening stand in the 27th over.

As South Africa passed 200, the West Indies struck with three quick wickets. Fletcher removed Wolvaardt and Nondumiso Shangase (nine), while Hayley Matthews (1-46) dismissed Suné Luus (four), leaving the tourists at 207-4.

A rain delay followed shortly after Luus’ dismissal. When play resumed, Marizanne Kapp (34*) anchored two useful partnerships, 27 with Sinalo Jafta (11) and 32 with Annerie Dercksen (12), before both were dismissed by Jahzara Claxton (1-48) and Aaliyah Alleyne (1-36) respectively.

Kapp and Chloé Tryon helped lift South Africa to 278-6 in the 46th over before another rain interruption brought their innings to a premature end.

Following more rain delays, the West Indies were eventually set a revised target of 288 in 39 overs.

With the bat, the hosts suffered four early blows as Klaas and Kapp (1-7) ripped through the top order, dismissing Matthews (eight), Qiana Joseph (one), Zaida James (one) as well as Chinelle Henry (nought) for just 10 runs within four overs before the heavens opened up again.

Upon resumption, Nonkululeko Mlaba (2-25) joined in, removing Jannillea Glasgow (eight) and Shemaine Campbelle (12) to leave the Windies reeling at 40-6.

A defiant partnership between Alleyne (32) and Claxton (43) briefly lifted spirits, taking the total past 100. However, Klaas returned to break the stand, and Dercksen (2-1) closed out the innings with two wickets in a single over, as the hosts were restricted to 121-9. Former captain Stafanie Taylor did not bat due to an injury sustained earlier in the match.

The series now shifts to the T20 format, with the first of three matches scheduled for Friday (16:00 SA time) at the Three Ws Oval.

Series Sealed In Style! 📸🇿🇦 Congratulations to our Proteas Women for clinching the ODI series against the West Indies with grit, passion and pure class! 🏏 A team that plays together, wins together.#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/BAdM9nSiPm — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 18, 2025

Scorecard

