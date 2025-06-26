SA’s best U16 rugby players head to Pretoria for spectacle at St Alban’s College

The FNB U16 Grant Khomo Week for provincial U16 rugby teams is coming of age this year, and Pretoria fans have the privilege of supporting the country’s top young players right on their doorstep.

According to Pretoria Rekord, this year marks only the second time in the tournament’s 21-year history that it will be hosted in Pretoria. The previous occasion was in 2014, when it took place at the Tshwane University of Technology sports grounds in Pretoria West.

The prestigious tournament was launched by SA Rugby in 2003 to serve as a stepping stone for players between the U13 Craven Week and the U18 Craven Week. It also helps identify and develop rugby talent within the U16 age group as part of SA Rugby’s official development pathway.

This year, the FNB U16 Grant Khomo Week will be held on the sports fields of St Alban’s College in Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria.

In addition to first-class facilities suited to a tournament of this scale, the school boasts two well-maintained rugby fields, which will host the matches.

Although St Alban’s rugby teams do not participate in an official league, their players travel across the country to compete against similar schools in nearly every major city in South Africa. Locally, their annual derby against Pretoria Boys High School is a highlight on the school rugby calendar.

The school fields 13 rugby teams, including five senior teams, two U16 teams, three U15 teams and three U14 teams. The first team is known as The Hoops, while the second team is called The Greys.

St Alban’s College has already produced two Springboks – double Rugby World Cup winner Bongi Mbonambi, and former Bulls lock Jason Jenkins, who currently plays for the Sharks.

View the programme here.

The tournament is held over a week but features matches on only three days. This year, it kicks off on Monday, with further action on Wednesday (Day Two) and next Friday (Day Three).

As with all national schools’ tournaments, only the Day One fixtures are confirmed in advance. Fixtures for the other days are based on results.

On Monday, the tournament opens at 09:00 with Zimbabwe facing Border Country Districts on the B-field. Half an hour later, Border and the Leopards will clash on the A-field.

The Bulls will play their opening match at 13:30 on the A-field against Boland, followed by the official opening ceremony.

The day’s main fixture between Western Province and Free State is set for 15:15 on the A-field.

Other A-field matches on Monday include South Western Districts vs Eastern Province (10:50) and Sharks vs Golden Lions (12:10).

On the B-field, after the Zimbabwe match, the schedule continues with Falcons vs Limpopo Blue Bulls (10:20); Griffons vs Namibia (11:40); WP XV vs Pumas (13:00); and the Iqhawe Week team vs Griquas (15:15).

Fixtures:

