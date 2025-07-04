Network Sport

Final day of FNB U16 and U18 Girls Week delivers thrilling clashes at Queens High

South Africa’s rising stars end national tournament with powerful performances in Johannesburg.

July 4, 2025
Stephan Lehman 1 minute read
An U18 Pumas player charges into the Valke defensive line during a powerful run. Photo: Stephan Lehman

With a brisk start to the morning, the final day of the 2025 FNB U16 and U18 Girls Week kicked off today at Queens High School in Johannesburg.

Bedfordview and Edenvale News reports that teams arrived focused and energised, bringing their A-game to the field in a series of tightly contested finals that highlighted the depth of talent in South African girls’ rugby.

@caxton.schools

Chairperson of LSEN SA Rugby, Petrus van Rooyen, shares his hopes for the future of girls rugby at the FNB U16 & U18 Girls Rugby Week 🏉🇿🇦 #GirlsRugby #FNBYouthRugby #SARugby #FutureStars #RugbyDevelopment

♬ original sound – Caxton Schools

Pumas players (in pink) and Border players (in brown) grapple for possession of the ball during a tense moment in the match. Photo Stephan Lehman

The day opened with an exciting match between U18 Eastern Province and Zimbabwe, setting a high standard for the games to follow.

Border’s U16 side then went head-to-head with the Pumas in a dynamic clash that kept spectators on edge.

The U18 Bulls took on Boland in a physical encounter, showcasing strategic play and relentless defence.

Meanwhile, fans were treated to two intense derbies as both the U18 and U16 Golden Lions and Western Province teams faced off.

The day wrapped up with cheers and high spirits, marking the end of a successful week of competition and camaraderie.

The FNB Girls Week continues to serve as a critical platform for scouting and developing the next generation of Springboks.

Stephan Lehman

Stephan became a journalist in 2016 and is currently the news editor for Bedfordview and Edenvale News as well as Germiston City News. With a passion for community growth he has extensive experience working with the community and providing news on local and regional topics

