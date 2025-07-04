Final day of FNB U16 and U18 Girls Week delivers thrilling clashes at Queens High

With a brisk start to the morning, the final day of the 2025 FNB U16 and U18 Girls Week kicked off today at Queens High School in Johannesburg.

Bedfordview and Edenvale News reports that teams arrived focused and energised, bringing their A-game to the field in a series of tightly contested finals that highlighted the depth of talent in South African girls’ rugby.

The day opened with an exciting match between U18 Eastern Province and Zimbabwe, setting a high standard for the games to follow. Border’s U16 side then went head-to-head with the Pumas in a dynamic clash that kept spectators on edge. The U18 Bulls took on Boland in a physical encounter, showcasing strategic play and relentless defence. Meanwhile, fans were treated to two intense derbies as both the U18 and U16 Golden Lions and Western Province teams faced off. The day wrapped up with cheers and high spirits, marking the end of a successful week of competition and camaraderie. The FNB Girls Week continues to serve as a critical platform for scouting and developing the next generation of Springboks.

