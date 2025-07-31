Vusi Moyo, Jaco Williams set to ignite Loftus

Sharp-shooting Junior Bok Vusi Moyo has been included in the Sharks team, along with some of his other teammates, for their Currie Cup round 2 clash against the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria.

Moyo, Jaco Williams, Albie Bester, Ceano Everson, Simphiwe Ngobese and Matt Romao have all been included in the match-23, following their successes with the Junior Boks in Italy recently.

Coach JP Pietersen believes the youngsters will inject some much-needed firepower as they look to ambush the Bulls at Loftus.

“The time is ripe for the youngsters to make the step up into Currie Cup rugby,” said Pietersen.

“Their recent achievements on the world stage will no doubt add firepower.”

Williams replaces Khuthi Rasivhaga on the wing and brings try-scoring instincts and blistering pace to the backline. Moyo, who top-scored with 63 points overall at the championships including 13 in the final against New Zealand, is an exciting inclusion on the bench. Known for his goal-kicking and physicality at flyhalf, Moyo’s potential debut adds intrigue to Saturday’s clash. Hard-running centre Bester and scrumhalf Everson could also possibly feature off the bench.

Versatile forward Simphiwe Ngobese will provide cover at prop, while Matt Romao, another standout from the victorious U20 campaign, is named among the loose forward reinforcements on the bench.

There are also key changes up front. Corne Rahl returns to the second row, while Tino Mavesere starts at flank. A major boost comes with the inclusion of tighthead prop Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, the former DHL Western Province and Stormers strongman who recently returned from a stint at Racing 92 in France.

Sharks XV: 15 Hakeem Kunene, 14 Phiko Sobahle, 13 Litelihle Bester, 12 Janco Purchase, 11 Jaco Williams, 10 Jean Smith, 9 Bradley Davids (VC), 8 Nick Hatton (c), 7 Jannes Potgieter, 6 Tino Mavesere, 5 Deon Slabbert, 4 Corne Rahl, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Bryce Calvert, 1 Phatu Ganyane

Bench: 16 Jacques Marais, 17 Simphiwe Ngobese*, 18 Dian Heunis, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Matt Ramao, 21 Ceano Everson*, 22 Simphiwe Moyo*, 23 Albie Bester*

