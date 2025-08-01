Keshav Maharaj shines as CSA honours top performers

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj capped off a memorable season by being named Player of the Year at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards in Johannesburg last night.

Maharaj played a key role in South Africa’s World Test Championship triumph, including the final against Australia at Lord’s, and was rewarded for his consistency and match-winning performances across formats.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma also featured prominently on the night, scooping the Test Player of the Year and the SA Fans’ Player of the Year awards.

Recently retired Heinrich Klaasen, who was a standout performer in 50-over cricket, walked away with the ODI Player of the Year, while pace bowler Anrich Nortje claimed the T20I Player of the Year title.

In the women’s categories, Nonkululeko Mlaba was the big winner, taking home both the Player of the Year and T20I Player of the Year awards.

All-rounder Annerie Dercksen was named ODI Player of the Year.

2025 CSA Awards winners



International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Ottneil Baartman

Men’s T20I Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje

Men’s ODI Player Of The Year: Heinrich Klaasen

Men’s Test Player Of The Year: Temba Bavuma

Men’s Players’ Player Of The Year: Kagiso Rabada

SA Men’s Player of the Year: Keshav Maharaj

International Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Ayanda Hlubi

Women’s T20I Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Annerie Dercksen

Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA Women’s Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma

Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award: Dane Paterson

T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Kwena Maphaka (Lions)

T20 Knockout Player of the Season: Christopher Britz (Eastern Storm)

Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Jon-Jon Smuts (Dolphins)

Division 2 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Jerome Bossr (Eastern Cape linyathi)

Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Titans)

Division 2 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Ernest Kemm (Northern Cape Heat)

Saca Most Valuable Men’s Player of the Year: Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins)

Domestic Men’s Players’ Player of the Season: Dewald Brevis (Titans)

Pro Series Women’s Division 1 Coach of the Year: Shaun Pretorius (Lions)

Pro 20 Player of the Season: Kayla Reyneke (Western Province)

Pro 50 Player of the Season: Suné Luus (Titans)

Saca Most Valuable Women’s Player of the Year: Leah Jones (Western Province)

Domestic Women’s Players’ Player of the Season: Nondumiso Shangase (Dolphins)

SA20 Rising Star of the Season (U25): Dewald Brevis

SA20 Batsman of the Season (most runs): Lhuan-dré Pretorius

SA20 Bowler of the Season: Marco Jansen

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Abdoellah Steenkamp

CSA Umpire of the Year: Allahudien Paleker

Domestic Division 1 Coach of the Year: Russell Domingo (Lions)

Domestic Division 2 Coach Of The Year: Ahmed Amla (Tuskers)

