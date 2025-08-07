PSL confirms MTN8 semi-final schedule and venues

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates and venues for the first legs of the MTN8 semi-finals, which will take place next Saturday.

According to The Citizen, Orlando Pirates will host Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium at 15:00, followed by Stellenbosch FC taking on Sekhukhune United at Danie Craven Stadium at 18:00.

“The dates, venues and kick-off times for the MTN8 first-leg semi-finals have been confirmed. Ticket information will be announced in due course,” reads a statement from the PSL.

The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of August 23 and 24, but the league has yet to confirm the exact dates, venues and kick-off times.