PSL confirms MTN8 semi-final schedule and venues

Semi-final first legs confirmed for August 16, with Pirates facing Sundowns and Stellenbosch hosting Sekhukhune.

1 hour ago
Citizen reporter Less than a minute
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates and venues for the first legs of the MTN8 semi-finals, which will take place next Saturday.

According to The Citizen, Orlando Pirates will host Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium at 15:00, followed by Stellenbosch FC taking on Sekhukhune United at Danie Craven Stadium at 18:00.

“The dates, venues and kick-off times for the MTN8 first-leg semi-finals have been confirmed. Ticket information will be announced in due course,” reads a statement from the PSL.

The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of August 23 and 24, but the league has yet to confirm the exact dates, venues and kick-off times.

Ruan de Ridder

A digital support specialist at Caxton Local Media, known for his contributions to the digital landscape. He has covered major stories, including the Moti kidnappings, and edits and curates news of national importance from over 50 Caxton Local News sites.

