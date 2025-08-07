MTN8 semi-finals venues and dates confirmed

Orlando Pirates will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their semifinal.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced the dates for the first legs of the two-legged MTN8 semi-finals, which will take place next week Saturday, 16 August.

Orlando Pirates will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their semifinal at the Orlando Stadium on 16 August (kickoff is at 3pm).



Later that day, Stellenbosch FC will welcome Sekhukhune United at the Danie Craven Stadium for the first leg of their semifinal at 6pm.

“The dates, venues and kick-off times for the MTN8 first-leg semi-finals have been confirmed.

“Ticket information will be announced in due course,” read a statement from the PSL.

The semi-final second legs are scheduled for the weekend of 23 and 24 August but League is yet to confirm these dates as well as the venues and times.