Schools rugby: Affies aim to climb rankings with Pretoria derby win

Affies will look to climb from fourth in the current schools rugby rankings, as they are the only school in the top seven with a fixture this weekend.

The Citizen reports they will host 29th-ranked Pretoria Boys’ High School in a derby that headlines a fairly quiet weekend due to exams being written in some schools.

It offers somewhat of a breather after last weekend was action-packed, with Paarl Gimnasium suffering their first defeat of the year. It came against local rivals Paarl Boys’ High School, who overtook them in the rankings.

In the other big derby in Gqeberha, Grey College beat Grey High School 46-15, while in Johannesburg, Jeppe College edged King Edward VII School 39-31.

However, this weekend sees two more King Price Schools Derby Series matches. Eighth-ranked Oakdale Agricultural High School host Boland Landbou High School in the Western Cape, while Hoërskool Upington take on Duineveld High School in the Northern Cape, ensuring there is still plenty of action this weekend.

Selected fixtures

Gauteng

Affies vs Pretoria Boys’ High School

Eastern Cape

Dale College vs Selborne College

Muir College vs Grey High School

Nico Malan vs Brandwag (EP)

Graeme College vs Queen’s College

Bergsig vs Marlow

KZN

Glenwood vs Maritzburg College

Durban High School vs King Edward VII School

Noordvaal

Parktown Boys’ High vs Jeppe College

Noordvaal Cup

Waterkloof vs Transvalia

Rustenburg vs Monument

Noordheuwel vs Menlopark

Nelspruit vs EG Jansen

Zwartkop vs HTS Middelburg

Marais Viljoen vs Klerksdorp

Middelburg vs Oos-Moot

Kempton Park vs Ligbron

Lichtenburg vs Pietersburg

Die Anker vs Montana

Heidelberg vs Secunda

Hugenote (Springs) vs Piet Retief

Bergsig Agricultural vs Randburg

Potchefstroom Volkskool vs Ermelo

Potchefstroom Gimnasium vs Eldoraigne

Jeugland vs Merensky

Western Cape

Swartland vs Punt

Oakdale vs Boland Landbou

Oudtshoorn vs Daniel Pienaar

Durbanville vs Outeniqua

Tygerberg vs Strand

Milnerton vs Stellenberg

Parel Vallei vs Melkbosstrand