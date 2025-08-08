Schools rugby: Affies aim to climb rankings with Pretoria derby win
Affies look to climb from fourth in the schools rugby rankings as they host Pretoria Boys’ High in a weekend with fewer fixtures due to exams.
Affies will look to climb from fourth in the current schools rugby rankings, as they are the only school in the top seven with a fixture this weekend.
The Citizen reports they will host 29th-ranked Pretoria Boys’ High School in a derby that headlines a fairly quiet weekend due to exams being written in some schools.
It offers somewhat of a breather after last weekend was action-packed, with Paarl Gimnasium suffering their first defeat of the year. It came against local rivals Paarl Boys’ High School, who overtook them in the rankings.
In the other big derby in Gqeberha, Grey College beat Grey High School 46-15, while in Johannesburg, Jeppe College edged King Edward VII School 39-31.
However, this weekend sees two more King Price Schools Derby Series matches. Eighth-ranked Oakdale Agricultural High School host Boland Landbou High School in the Western Cape, while Hoërskool Upington take on Duineveld High School in the Northern Cape, ensuring there is still plenty of action this weekend.
Selected fixtures
Gauteng
Affies vs Pretoria Boys’ High School
Eastern Cape
Dale College vs Selborne College
Muir College vs Grey High School
Nico Malan vs Brandwag (EP)
Graeme College vs Queen’s College
Bergsig vs Marlow
KZN
Glenwood vs Maritzburg College
Durban High School vs King Edward VII School
Noordvaal
Parktown Boys’ High vs Jeppe College
Noordvaal Cup
Waterkloof vs Transvalia
Rustenburg vs Monument
Noordheuwel vs Menlopark
Nelspruit vs EG Jansen
Zwartkop vs HTS Middelburg
Marais Viljoen vs Klerksdorp
Middelburg vs Oos-Moot
Kempton Park vs Ligbron
Lichtenburg vs Pietersburg
Die Anker vs Montana
Heidelberg vs Secunda
Hugenote (Springs) vs Piet Retief
Bergsig Agricultural vs Randburg
Potchefstroom Volkskool vs Ermelo
Potchefstroom Gimnasium vs Eldoraigne
Jeugland vs Merensky
Western Cape
Swartland vs Punt
Oakdale vs Boland Landbou
Oudtshoorn vs Daniel Pienaar
Durbanville vs Outeniqua
Tygerberg vs Strand
Milnerton vs Stellenberg
Parel Vallei vs Melkbosstrand