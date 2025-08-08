Schools rugby fixtures: Pretoria derby a welcome break from the books

Affies can climb the rankings while all other top seven schools take a break.

Affies will look to climb from fourth in the current schools rugby rankings, as they are the only school in the top seven with a fixture this weekend.

They will host 29th-ranked Pretoria Boys’ High in a derby that headlines a fairly quiet weekend, due to exams being written in some schools.

It offers somewhat of a breather after last weekend was action-packed, seeing Paarl Gim suffer their first defeat of the year. It came against local rivals Paarl Boys High, who overtook them on the rankings.

In the other big derby in Gqeberha, Grey College beat Grey High 46-15, while in Joburg, Jeppe edged KES 39-31.

However, this weekend sees two more King Price Schools Derby Series matches. Eighth-ranked Oakdale host Boland Landbou in the Western Cape while Hoërskool Upington take on Duineveld in the Northern Cape, ensuring there is still plenty of action this weekend.

Selected fixtures

Gauteng

Affies v Pretoria BH

Eastern Cape

Dale v Selborne

Muir v Grey HS

Nico Malan v Brandwag (EP)

Graeme v Queen’s

Bergsig v Marlow

KwaZulu-Natal

Glenwood v Maritzburg College

Durban HS v KES

Noordvaal

Parktown v Jeppe

Noordvaal Cup

Waterkloof v Transvalia

Rustenburg v Monument

Noordheuwel v Menlopark

Nelspruit v EG Jansen

Zwartkop v HTS Middelburg

Marais Viljoen v Klerksdorp

Middelburg v Oos-Moot

Kempton Park v Ligbron

Lichtenburg v Pietersburg

Die Anker v Montana

Heidelberg v Secunda

Hugenote (Springs) v Piet Retief

Bergsig Ac v Randburg

Potch Volkskool v Ermelo

Potch Gim v Eldoraigne

Jeugland v Merensky

Western Cape

Swartland v Punt

Oakdale v Boland Landbou

Oudtshoorn v Daniel Pienaar

Durbanville v Outeniqua

Tygerberg v Strand

Milnerton v Stellenberg

Parel Vallei v Melkbosstrand

