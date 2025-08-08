Schools rugby fixtures: Pretoria derby a welcome break from the books

Affies can climb the rankings while all other top seven schools take a break.
Affies will look to climb from fourth in the current schools rugby rankings, as they are the only school in the top seven with a fixture this weekend.
They will host 29th-ranked Pretoria Boys’ High in a derby that headlines a fairly quiet weekend, due to exams being written in some schools.
It offers somewhat of a breather after last weekend was action-packed, seeing Paarl Gim suffer their first defeat of the year. It came against local rivals Paarl Boys High, who overtook them on the rankings.
In the other big derby in Gqeberha, Grey College beat Grey High 46-15, while in Joburg, Jeppe edged KES 39-31.
However, this weekend sees two more King Price Schools Derby Series matches. Eighth-ranked Oakdale host Boland Landbou in the Western Cape while Hoërskool Upington take on Duineveld in the Northern Cape, ensuring there is still plenty of action this weekend.
Selected fixtures
Gauteng
Affies v Pretoria BH
Eastern Cape
Dale v Selborne
Muir v Grey HS
Nico Malan v Brandwag (EP)
Graeme v Queen’s
Bergsig v Marlow
KwaZulu-Natal
Glenwood v Maritzburg College
Durban HS v KES
Noordvaal
Parktown v Jeppe
Noordvaal Cup
Waterkloof v Transvalia
Rustenburg v Monument
Noordheuwel v Menlopark
Nelspruit v EG Jansen
Zwartkop v HTS Middelburg
Marais Viljoen v Klerksdorp
Middelburg v Oos-Moot
Kempton Park v Ligbron
Lichtenburg v Pietersburg
Die Anker v Montana
Heidelberg v Secunda
Hugenote (Springs) v Piet Retief
Bergsig Ac v Randburg
Potch Volkskool v Ermelo
Potch Gim v Eldoraigne
Jeugland v Merensky
Western Cape
Swartland v Punt
Oakdale v Boland Landbou
Oudtshoorn v Daniel Pienaar
Durbanville v Outeniqua
Tygerberg v Strand
Milnerton v Stellenberg
Parel Vallei v Melkbosstrand