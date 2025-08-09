Video: Kaizer Chiefs hire Springboks’ 2007 World Cup winning mind coach

The psychologist who was part of the winning Springbok team who claimed the Rugby World Cup in 2007, is now helping Kaizer Chiefs as they prepare for the national soccer league.

The Middelburg Observer reports that when Henning Gericke played for Northern Transvaal at the Primary Schools Craven Week with Uli Schmidt, he probably could not have imagined in his wildest dreams how his life would play out.

From middle-distance runner to breeder of champions

In his day, he was one of the country’s best middle-distance athletes.

Almost 50 years ago, he set a world record for 16-year-olds in the 1 500m at a meeting in Stellenbosch. He bettered almost every South African junior middle-distance record and became an athletics sensation in the colours of Menlopark High School.

His duel with Johan Fourie and Deon Brummer was a highlight that will always be cherished by South Africans.

So was his race against the experienced Loop and Val Matthew Motshwarateu.

Gericke motivates several sportsmen

After qualifying as a psychologist and receiving his doctorate, he started a successful practice in Middelburg.

His first motivational speech was at Dennesig Primary School, and the first professional sports team he became involved with was the Pumas.

Then followed highlights that will make up a book with individual sportsmen who excel with his input, such as swimmer Cameron van der Burgh.

He wrote several inspirational books.

And then his big moment… he became part of Jake White’s management team that won the Rugby World Cup in 2007.

Keep the fire burning at Amakhosi

Few people are aware that this is not Gericke’s first involvement in soccer. He also assisted Bafana Bafana during the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa. Carlos Parreira was the coach.

Amakhosi have been preparing for the national soccer league in the Netherlands for the past month, with Gericke assisting them.

His biggest challenge begins tomorrow (August 10) when the national soccer league kicks off with Kaizer Chiefs playing Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns are once again standing in the way of other teams after winning the league for the past eight years.

He said on Thursday, after a training session at the Chiefs’ head office at Naturena, that sport is all about human values, ‘leadership is everything’, and our motto is ‘keep the fire burning’.

He is also still involved with the Blue Bulls, where Johan Ackerman plays the guitar these days.

Gericke always said when he coached athletics at Middelburg Hoërskool that it is difficult to turn a donkey into a racehorse. Yet he has turned many donkeys into winning horses.