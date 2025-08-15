The X-factor: Key players to watch in The Rugby Championship

The Rugby Championship is always a battle of titans, but amid the fierce team rivalries, it’s often moments of individual brilliance that tip the scales.

Every squad is brimming with players who can single-handedly alter the course of a match – from powerful ball-carrying forwards and agile wingers to emerging talents eager to leave their mark. Keep an eye on stars like the Wallabies’ Rob Valetini, the All Blacks’ Wallace Sititi, the Springboks’ explosive new generation firepower, and Los Pumas’ flamboyant playmakers. These are the X-factor athletes poised to define this year’s tournament.

Wallabies

Australian rugby fans will be hoping Rob Valetini regains full fitness – and stays fit – after a recent injury, such is his impact on the Wallabies team.

The burly flank with the atomic bomb hairstyle has won his country’s player of the year award back-to-back, something only Michael Hooper and Israel Folau have managed.

His rampaging charges and bump-offs are the stuff of Aussie legend, and they’ll need plenty of them to be competitive this year.

* Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i could prove influential on the wing or at fullback. Described as a union-league cross-code gun, he could bring speed and power to the Wallaby backline, especially off the bench.

Pumas

Loose forward Pablo Matera is a key player for the Argentinians and is now the most-capped player, with 111 and counting. He was selected for World Rugby’s Dream Team in 2024.

That’s all good, but the hard man of Pumas rugby will need to ensure he stays on the field and avoids marching orders from the referee. He picked up a few cards last year and will want to avoid that in 2025.

* Argentinian fans believe Luciano González Rizzoni can create something out of nothing on attack. He’s stepped up from Sevens, and his flair out wide could be exciting to watch.

All Blacks

Back-rower Wallace Sititi justified coach Scott Robertson’s faith in him with a blockbuster 2024 season. He was the All Blacks’ player of the year and colossal in the scrum and loose play, taking pressure off icons like Ardie Savea.

* Caleb Clarke could be an important player on the wing. There’s something Jonah Lomu-like about his ability to score tries.

He was in trouble with the law after speeding through a red light and evading police on a motorbike. He described it as the dumbest thing he’s ever done.

The big wing has had his licence suspended for a year (until June 21 next year). The Boks won’t want him speeding away from them, that’s for sure.

* Du’Plessis Kirifi could enjoy a breakthrough season on the flank. Yes, that’s his real name. His father, Jack Kirifi, of Samoan descent, named him after Morné du Plessis – the man who captained the Boks to a series win over the All Blacks in 1976.

Springboks

The most important factor this season could be who coach Rassie Erasmus chooses to play – and how – given the vast resource pool at his disposal.

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the player the Bok fans most want to see unleash his box of tricks, especially on attack.

The same could be said for Canan Moodie, who has excelled on the wing and at outside centre.

Pieter-Steph du Toit is always a huge player for the Boks, but this may be the year to use him cautiously and not drive the relentless beast that he is into the ground.

Coach Rassie Erasmus is too smart to do that, thankfully.

Massive front-row forward Asenathi Ntlabakanye is in the mix – to the delight of scrum lovers.

Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse should set things alight on the wing.

It will be interesting to see how long-time captain Siya Kolisi fares, with injury and age creeping up.