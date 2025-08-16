We’re prepared for ‘most experienced brains’ in Aussie team — Boks’ Stick

The Wallabies sprung a bit of a surprise this week by naming an experienced halfback duo in veterans Nic White and James O’Connor to take on the Springboks in the opening match of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday evening (kick-off 17:10).

Just a few weeks ago this pairing would have been unthinkable, as the 35-year-old White was set to retire at the end of the British and Irish Lions series, and the 35-year-old O’Connor had not featured for the Aussies since 2022, The Citizen reports.

But an injury to first choice scrumhalf Jake Gordon, and with first choice flyhalf Tom Lynagh ruled out of the South African tour because of a concussion picked up against the British and Irish Lions, meant changes had to be made.

Injury woes

The Wallabies were then set to go with Ben Donaldson as their flyhalf for this weekend’s clash, but he picked up an unspecified injury in training this week to compound their woes.

“It is our jobs as coaches to do our job well and research the opposition. The moment they made that call to ask Nic White not to retire, we knew that we had to focus on what challenges he can bring,” said Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick at the pre match press conference on Friday.

“We have played him many times and we knew when he didn’t retire that they had a plan and were going to use him. So us coaches had already planned on Nic White playing.

“With James O’Connor, he is an experienced player. You can tell their (the Wallabies) mindset. They are coming here and using the most experienced brains in their system. He comes with a different challenge, and is one of the best when it comes to their kicking game.

“He also has a massive impact when it comes to leadership in the team. So we knew there was a chance that he would play and we were prepared for that.”

When the Bok team was announced on Monday, coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that they might make a late change, depending on the Aussies match 23, and go with a six-two (forwards to backs) split on the bench, with RG Snyman possibly coming in, instead of the initially named five-three.

Late changes

The Wallabies named a six-two split at Thursday’s team announcement, with no cover for O’Connor, but on Friday reversed that call and included one-cap flyhalf Tane Edmed, while taking out loose forward Nick Champion de Crespigny.

“There were a couple of positions where we had considered using other players in our team selection. But we think the match 23 we have selected is very good. We believe that they will go and do the job for us,” explained Stick.

“It is going to be a different game to what we have experienced so far this season, and a tough match. But I feel the team we have selected fully deserves their opportunity.

“That’s why we didn’t go for the six-two split. We thought the five-three will be good enough to handle the game. We know the challenge that is coming, Australia is a side that can give you a tough time with ball in hand, so we are comfortable with the five-three split.”

The Boks were however forced into a change on Friday when it was announced that they would be leaving replacement prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels out, after he picked up a knock in training, with one-cap front ranker Boan Venter replacing him on the bench.

“Jan-Hendrik was just unlucky. He picked up a knock in one of the sessions and we just didn’t want to take a risk on him. Boan has been with the squad for a number of weeks now. He has been doing very well and fitting in nicely to our system,” said Stick.

“Boan also has a good working relationship with Daan (Human) our scrum coach, they have worked together since a young age (at junior level), which is good, so we are confident he can step up.”