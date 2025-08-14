Wallabies change only one player to face Springboks at Ellis Park

The Wallabies have made only one change to their starting XV for their Rugby Championship opener against South Africa, bringing in a new flyhalf.

James O’Connor will start at flyhalf against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm) in the opening Rugby Championship match.

O’Connor, who is the only change to the starting XV that defeated the British & Irish Lions 22–12 in Sydney a fortnight ago, comes into the side after Tom Lynagh suffered a concussion in the side’s last outing.

Wallabies name their team

Starting loosehead James Slipper is one of just three players named in the match day 23 who have worn the gold jersey at Ellis Park, alongside his fellow prop Taniela Tupou and starting scrumhalf Nic White.

Billy Pollard completes the run on front row at hooker, with his Brumbies teammate Nick Frost and Will Skelton starting in the second row for the third consecutive Test.

Tom Hooper returns to South Africa having made his debut here in 2023 and will start at blindside flanker, combining with Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson in the loose forward trio. Wilson will again lead the side as number eight.

Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii start in the midfield for the seventh straight occasion, the latter playing his first Test in Africa.

Try scorers in Sydney, Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen are both selected on the wing, with Tom Wright named at fullback to round out the back three.

Western Force hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa plays his first Test on African soil since 2018, linking up with Angus Bell and Zane Nonggorr in the replacement front row. The latter having also made his debut in Pretoria in 2023.

Western Force lock Jeremy Williams is the substitute second rower, with powerful duo of Langi Gleeson and Nick Champion de Crespigny the remaining forward cover.

Sunshine Coast’s Tate McDermott will again be asked to provide energy as the reserve scrumhalf, with the experienced Andrew Kellaway rounding out the matchday 23.

Schmidt says they need to be at their best

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said: “The group has had a good week of preparation, adjusting pretty well to the time zone and the altitude well here in Johannesburg.

“There’s not many bigger Tests than playing South Africa on their home turf and we know we’re going to need to be at our best on Saturday night.”

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named his team earlier than usual, on Monday. Siya Kolisi captains while playing at No 8 for the first time in green and gold, while Manie Libbok plays at flyhalf without Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu or Handré Pollard to fall back on if he has a poor day in front of posts.

Wallabies starting XV: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, James O’Connor, Nic White, Harry Wilson (c), Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Bench: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Tate McDermott, Andrew Kellaway.