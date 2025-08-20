Blue Bulls back signs for Newcastle Red Bulls

A Vodacom Bulls back will leave Loftus Versfeld at the end of the 2025 Currie Cup season to join English Premiership club Newcastle Red Bulls.

Flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain signed for the Bulls last year followi ng a successful stint with the Sharks, where he made 59 appearances and scored over 150 points.

A versatile backline player capable of operating at fullback, the 26-year-old quickly integrated into the Bulls setup, contributing with his tactical kicking game, composure under pressure, and attacking flair.

A product of Paarl Boys’ High and a former South Africa U20 representative, Chamberlain has proven himself across both hemispheres, having featured in the Vodacom URC and EPCR competitions.

“Boeta has been a valued member of our squad and brought great professionalism and energy to our environment,” said Bulls Currie Cup head coach Phiwe Nomlomo. “He’s a player with a sharp rugby brain and a strong work ethic, and we wish him every success as he takes on this new opportunity abroad.”

Chamberlain added: “Playing for the Bulls has been a privilege. The culture, the fans, and the standard of rugby here have helped me grow immensely. I’m grateful for the opportunity and look forward to the next challenge with Newcastle. It’s a new adventure, and I’m excited to test myself in a different environment.”

