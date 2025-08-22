Rugby rankings shake-up: How the Springboks can climb back to the top

The Springboks can regain the top spot on the world ranking just seven days after losing it.

Rassie Erasmus’ men dropped from first to third after last weekend’s shock 38-22 loss to the Wallabies at Ellis Park, with Ireland moving up to second and the All Blacks reclaiming top spot.

According to World Rugby’s ranking permutations, the Boks now have a chance to bounce straight back to No 1 – but they’ll need help.

The world champions must beat the Wallabies in Cape Town tomorrow and hope Argentina stun the All Blacks in Buenos Aires by more than 15 points. If that happens, South Africa and New Zealand will swap places.

Even without an All Blacks slip-up, a Bok victory would still be enough to move them ahead of Ireland into second place.

But there’s also a worst-case scenario. A second consecutive defeat – especially by more than 15 points – could send the Boks plummeting to sixth, just one place above their lowest-ever ranking of seventh in 2018.

In that scenario, France would climb to third and Australia to fourth – the Wallabies’ highest position in nearly four years.

Elsewhere, Los Pumas can’t climb the rankings this weekend, but defeat would drop them below Scotland into eighth.

An upset win over the All Blacks, coupled with a Bok-Wallabies draw, would see Ireland go No 1 for the first time since November.

World Rugby rankings (Top 10)

New Zealand 92.51 Ireland 89.83 South Africa 89.78 France 87.82 England 87.64 Australia 85.08 Argentina 81.60 Scotland 81.57 Fiji 80.50 Italy 77.77

