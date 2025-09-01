Magic: Springbok Women celebrate 3 historic firsts

A first win against Italy, a first appearance in the world cup quarter-finals… and a first time place in the top 10 of the world rankings!

The South African’s women’s Springboks are making waves.

Swys de Bruin’s team will feature in the last-eight of the Women’s Rugby World Cup following their 29-24 Pool D win against Italy in York yesterday. This after their opening win of 66-6 against Brazil the week before.

The women’s Boks will complete their pool fixtures with a match against France on Sunday, before turning their attention to the quarter-finals.

Head coach De Bruin said his team’s refusal to back down when Italy came with a determined fightback to twice draw level in the game, as well as the tactical acumen of his coaching staff were highlights in the win.

‘Plan worked to a tee’

After leading 12-0, Italy drew level at 17-all early in the second half and then again made it 24-all with 10 minutes to go to leave the game on a knife’s edge.

“I am so proud of everyone, this was really a team effort, not only from all here in England, but also our support structures back home, and this performance justifies the belief SA Rugby had in us,” said De Bruin.

“We had a plan on how to beat Italy and credit to my coaches, as it worked to a tee. Our first phase helped us to score some tries, while we also outplayed them in the backs with some delightful tries.

“We improved on every positive statistic out there and we are only two rounds into this tournament. It is such a relief and one can only thank God that it worked as planned.”

‘For all who came before us’

Bok women’s captain Nolusindiso Booi said the victory cemented the team’s improvement and self-belief.

“The performance was magic, we never stopped fighting, knowing what was at stake,” she said.

“This win was for all who came before us, those who paved the way. Look at where we started and look where we are now – in the top 10 of the world game. This is just so rewarding for everyone, especially the coaches who prepared us for this moment.”

Booi – who is playing in her fourth world cup tournament – said the victory was equally special on a personal level: “I will not play rugby again at this level after this tournament and to now have won two pool games in a row and qualify for the quarter-finals is just such a humble feeling of gratitude. We worked so hard for this and now we finally reap some rewards.”

Booi said the feeling that they could break into the top 10 of the world was driving the team.

“We knew why we were playing,” she said. “The support today out here in York was massive and certainly pushed us to stay on the top of our game. There were just too many people that would have been disappointed if we did not make history today.”

The team will return to Northampton today to start their preparations for their final group phase game against France.

This article first appeared in The Citizen.

