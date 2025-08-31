Springbok women’s team beat Italy and qualify for World Cup quarter-finals

The South Africans scored five tries in their first ever win against Italy.

South Africa’s Springbok women’s team will play in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals after recording a famous first-ever win against Italy at the tournament in York on Sunday.

Swys de Bruin’s team won 29-24 in Pool D for their second win of the tournament and following France’s win against Brazil, who the South Africans hammered 66-6 in their first game a week ago, they will play in the last-eight in a few weeks’ time. This, before their final pool game, against France, this coming Sunday.

The South Africans scored five tries to Italy’s four, with their forward play, with veteran prop Babalwa Latsha leading the way, and defence at times outstanding.

Player of the match, flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg, called the win “absolutely amazing”.

“We had a job to do, we said we’d be direct … this is massive,” said a delighted No 10.

“We spoke about changing history and everyone here in the team has now been a part of that.”

Forwards dominance

The South Africans made a bright start with a try by powerful No 8 Aseza Hele as early as the second minute, following a dominant scrum and a pick up at the base and run to the line.

It set the tone for the half, with the Boks women’s team dominating throughout, and especially at scrum time, which won them several penalties.

Their power game brought them good rewards, and metres, and it wasn’t long before fullback Nadine Roos scored her team’s second try, following a line break by flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg. The conversion put the South Africans 12-0 up.

Italy, living off scraps, hit back quickly with a try of their own, but the Boks again opened up a big gap when winger Ayanda Malinga went in after some excellent linking and passing play by the backline players.

A second try by Italy six minutes from half-time closed the gap to just five points (17-12) at the break.

Second half tussle

The ding-dong battle continued after the restart, with Italy scoring their third try to make it 17-all before the Boks women’s team scored through replacement Yonela Ngxingolo, the conversion by Byrhandre Dolf putting them 24-17 up.

But with 11 minutes to go, Italy levelled again after a converted try following a period of sustained pressure on the Boks’ line.

Then it was the turn of South African flanker Sinazo Mcatshulwa to seal the deal, powering over from close range to give her team a five-point lead with five minutes remaining. And they hung on for one of their most famous and important victories.