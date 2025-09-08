Rassie makes wholesale changes to Springboks team for Wellington test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made several changes to his team for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks in Wellington.

This after the Boks fell 24-17 to the same team in Auckland on Saturday. The Boks need to win in Wellington to keep alive any realistic chance of them defending the title they won last year.

The biggest changes are in the backline where the Boks will have a new halfback pairing in Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, a new midfield pairing in Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie, a new wing in Ethan Hooker and a new fullback in Aphelele Fassi.

Up front, Jasper Wiese is back in the mix after serving a four-game suspension, at No 8, while Siya Kolisi moves to his No 6 position.

Lood de Jager is also back in the side, at No 4 lock, with Ruan Nortje retained at No 5, while there are also several changes on the bench, the most significant being Marnus van der Merwe as back-up hooker and the inclusion of Manie Libbok and Andre Esterhuizen.

Out of the starting team from Auckland go Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Handre Pollard and Eben Etzebeth.

Team for Wellington test (15-1):

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen

This article was first published by The Citizen.

