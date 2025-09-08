Rassie makes wholesale changes to Springboks team for Wellington Test

The reigning Rugby Championship trophy holders will be looking to bounce back after their defeat against the same team in Auckland on Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made several changes to his team for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Wellington.

This after the Boks fell 24-17 to the same team in Auckland on Saturday. The Boks need to win in Wellington to keep alive any realistic chance of them defending the title they won last year.

The biggest changes are in the backline where the Boks will have a new halfback pairing in Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, a new midfield pairing in Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie, a new wing in Ethan Hooker and new fullback in Aphelele Fassi.

Up front, Jasper Wiese is back in the mix after serving a four-game suspension, at No 8, while Siya Kolisi moves to his No 6 position.

Lood de Jager is also back in the side, at No 4 lock, with Ruan Nortje retained at 5, while there are also several changes on the bench, the most significant being Marnus van der Merwe as back-up hooker and the inclusion of Manie Libbok and Andre Esterhuizen.

Out of the starting team from Auckland go Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Handre Pollard, Marco van Staden and Eben Etzebeth.

‘Vital match’

“This is an exciting team, which we believe will provide us with the forward power we require, and spark in the backline against a quality All Blacks side,” said Erasmus.

“We’ve maintained consistency in selection to a large degree in the last few matches, but apart from what we feel some of the players selected can add to our attack, we’d like to see what some of the players can do against the top-ranked team in the world.

“This is a vital match for our Rugby Championship campaign, and we feel some fresh legs and energy are what we need to come away with the desired result.”

Erasmus added: “Every player in this squad knows we believe in them and back them, and this will serve as a great occasion for them to show us what they are capable of against a team such as the All Blacks.

“They have all done the job for us against some of the top teams in the world earlier this year, and others over the last few years, and we know they’ll relish this opportunity to face New Zealand in their backyard.”

Team for Wellington Test (15-1):

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen